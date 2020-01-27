BELTON — A public ceremony to commemorate the Belton Standpipe as a local landmark will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
The standpipe, 301 W. Ave. I, has recognized by the City Council as a significant part of the Belton’s history by awarding it the inaugural local landmark designation.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Belton Standpipe was built in 1914 during a growth period when city leaders were working to modernize utility services.
Concrete standpipes were once fairly common, but the standpipe is a rare surviving example of its type, city officials said.
“We’re fortunate to have such a rich history and culture here in Belton,” City Manager Sam Listi said in a news release. “The Local Landmark designation helps bring attention to community treasures, like the Standpipe, and reminds us of the importance of preserving the past as we plan for the future.”
Plans are under way to restore the standpipe site and add park amenities at the location. The City Council has identified renovations at the standpipe. Development plans for the park are anticipated in 2021, with construction tentatively scheduled for 2022.
Belton plans to seek grant funding to support standpipe preservation efforts in two phases. The first phase would remove loose plaster and ventilate the tower. The second phase would re-plaster, paint and add a corrosion inhibitor.
“Several state and federal grants are available for preservation and park development,” Listi said. “We believe this project will be competitive for grant funding.”