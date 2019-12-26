Jasmine Watson has spent countless hours helping her grandma cook family meals, but the Temple High School senior is now on course to attend Johnson & Wales University after garnering north of $30,000 in scholarships.
Watson, 17, plans to study at the university’s Denver campus as she continues her pursuit of a culinary arts career. She credits some of her success to her culinary arts teacher Margaret Fyffe, who she has studied under for two years.
Fyffe — an Indiana University graduate with a degree in family consumer science — noted that many of her practicum students like Watson have expressed interest in working in the industry. Many of these students began their culinary training in the program’s introductory course where they learned basics such as measuring, safety and sanitation.
Fyffe has seen Temple High’s program rise to around 400 students, and believes that growth can be attributed to the new Career and Technical Education facility on campus.
“We have more of everything and it’s just phenomenal,” Fyffe said. “We used to be in a little class. It was like a home economics room with little kitchens and little tables.”
Although Fyffe thought the program’s previous space was quaint, the lack of space prevented students from operating in a professional kitchen and environment — a problem that has since been corrected. Classes can now be directed with the assistance of video equipment and microphones, which allows Fyffe to more effectively teach and instruct her students.
However, the greatest change is seen within the program’s catering capabilities.
“We were never able to cater meals in our old facility,” Fyffe said. “We did teacher luncheons where they walked through the room and did a grab-and-go, but we were never able to cater because of a lack of space.”
Fyffe said her students have once catered to 800 people for a single event, and discussed how the program is scheduled to cater three more events in January. Her students also now have the opportunity to work at the Blue Plate — a student-run restaurant located adjacent to their classes.
“Since the Blue Plate has opened, we have catered luncheons in there,” Fyffe said. “At the last luncheon we had, we had a menu … and the kids were able to use a point of sale system to take orders.”
The Blue Plate can seat about 30 people, and the restaurant will be taking RSVPs soon, Fyffe said.
“We’re going to advertise our availability in the Telegram and then we’re going to use a Google form for RSVPs,” Fyffe said.
Despite the Blue Plate operating in its infancy, Watson has thoroughly enjoyed its benefits. The rising chef, who loves to slow-cook ribs in the oven, particularly enjoys the restaurant’s professional environment.
“The Blue Plate offers me the chance to have more job experience in a restaurant environment,” Watson said. “We open it to the public, we greet our guests and we make them feel like they’re at a real dine-in restaurant.”
Fyffe said the district recently hired a pastry chef to join the culinary program, and will assist with future direction of dessert-related items for the Blue Plate’s sister facility, the Blue Cup.