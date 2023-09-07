For Central County Services, which provides case management, counseling, medication management, skills training and other services to local residents, the $265,000 in aid approved by Bell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday will help their operations.
featured
Central County Services to receive $265,000 for case management; other local agencies awarded funding
Tags
- Bell County
- Central County Services
- Bell County Child Welfare Board
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- Central Texas Children’s Center
- Jail Ministry
- County’s Historical Commission
- Case Management
- Bell County Commissioners Court
- Temple Community Clinic
- Greater Killeen Community Clinic
- Advocate Services
- County Fire Marshal
- Cenikor Rehab Center
- Central Texas
- Texas Department Of State Health Services
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Whataburger to build new Temple restaurant after demolition of old eatery
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- Strange case: Indictment: Naked woman allegedly assaulted Bell deputy
- Broncos amped for prime time: Lake Belton set for clash with Red Oak on ESPN2
- Wildcats fall: Temple can’t keep pace with Willis in 45-17 setback
- Conner Thomas Haun, age 17, of Salado, Died August 24, 2023
- Force up front: Hard work helps Bradshaw become anchor on Lake Belton’s O-line
- A kiss of Bliss: Temple candy maker’s new chocolate variety is a big seller