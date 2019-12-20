BELTON — A boil notice has been issued for residents who live on Jenny Slipper Drive east to Wild Wood Drive, the 439 Water Supply Corp. announced Friday.
The notice, for the street north of Lake Road (FM 439), was issued because some customers experienced reduced water pressure or no water.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a statement.
A rescind notice will be issued when the water is safe to drive.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.