BELTON — Bell County’s two political parties worked towards the same goal Wednesday in the fourth of six training sessions for election workers this year.
The joint training session, which saw members of the county’s Republican and Democratic parties, helped educate election workers on what they would need to know for the general election on Nov. 8. Officials said this was the first year that both parties had held their training together.
Jeff Howard, elections director for the county’s Republican Party, said this new approach toward training was unique, with some state officials observing how the training goes.
“I have asked other counties and made some phone calls, and I still say that we are the only county in the entire state that is doing this,” Howard said.
The training session, which was held at the Bell County Annex in Belton, saw dozens of people from both parties sit together for training.
Officials said participants, who are put forward by the two parties, rotated between various stations that covered important elements of the election process. These stations, ran by veteran election workers, allowed attendees to ask questions and get a better understanding of the process.
Topics covered by the stations included how to file paperwork, chain of custody processes, how to interact with poll watchers, how to operate voting machines and drive in voting.
Desi Roberts, the new elections administrator for the county, said the training would help voters feel more confident in the election.
Roberts said that in previous years, workers may have only gotten to handle polling machines once or twice, leading them to have trouble answering questions.
“This year we emphasized training because we feel that the election workers need to be as proficient as possible,” Roberts said. “Ultimately, this is all to run a much smoother and efficient Election Day and voting session.”
Howard said training in previous years only included a two-hour power point presentation for just one party before workers were sent on their way.
Howard said this lack of training, with different information provided to workers of both parties, caused many issues and arguments during early voting and Election Day.
“What happened was, on Election Day, the elections office was overwhelmed with phone calls,” Howard said. “This will hopefully preclude all of that.”
Howard said that he has talked to election workers who have come to the previous training sessions and has only received good feedback.
Lynda Nash, chair of the county’s Democratic Party, said the idea for the joint training session, and some other chances to local elections, only came recently.
Nash said that she, along with Roberts and Mack Latimer, the Republican Party chair, took time to make some changes. She said it was easier as they were all new to their positions.
On a monthly basis, Nash said she and Latimer had lunch and learned what they could do going forward.
“So, when Roberts came on, it was perfect that the three of us, as new people, were saying that we needed to have this interaction together so we could change the culture of Republicans versus Democrats,” Nash said.
Latimer said many people currently don’t have much faith in the election process and were divided by the national news reports about the 2020 election.
The hope, Latimer said, is the joint training sessions would lessen the division between workers of both parties.
“In Bell County, for whatever reason, we are 99.9% in the same place for elections,” Latimer said. “We want them to be fair, we want them to be secure and we just want it to run well. We disagree on a whole lot of policy issues, but elections we agree on.”