BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday issued a boil water notice after a water main break on the north side of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190.
Customers affected by the boil notice life on the north side of the 4600 block of I-14, the south side 4400 block of I-14.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.