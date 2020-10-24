Temple-based CEFCO Convenience Stores held the 19th annual 2020 Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament on Monday at Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club in Georgetown.
The golf tournament raised more than $250,000 for The Fikes Foundation, according to a news release.
The donations will go toward helping communities served by The Fikes Companies, the release said. The money also will be used to provide scholarships and grants to various charitable organizations.
The Fikes Foundation was founded in 2017 by James and Kim Fikes to gather funds that could then be used to serve communities, provide scholarships and support charitable causes the company believes in.
James Fikes was passionate about helping children, both medically and educationally, so they could have the opportunity to grow up and pursue their dreams, according to the release.
The Fikes Foundation helps communities by donating to organizations such as Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Eldred’s Nursery, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Children’s Miracle Network and the American Heart Association.
“We are proud to host this tournament and we are grateful for all who came out to support The Fikes Foundation,” Ken Rowland, chief operating officer of CEFCO, said in a statement. “Thank you to our vendors for your continued support and thank you to Cimarron Hills for providing a venue where we can safely get together and raise money for a worthy cause.”
The Fikes Companies include CEFCO Convenience Stores, Group Petroleum Services, CORD Financial Services, Digital Network Solutions, Fikes Fuels, Fikes Wholesale and JF Air.