A familiar face with more than a decade’s worth of experience helping guide development will be Belton’s next planning director.
City Manager Sam Listi announced Monday he selected Bob van Til, Belton’s grants and special projects coordinator, as the next person to lead the planning department. Listi said van Til will begin his new role Jan. 1, according to a news release.
“I am pleased that Bob will have an expanded role with the city,” Listi said in a statement. “He is a valuable employee who has all of the necessary credentials and experience to be effective in this important position.”
A city employee of the past three years, van Til has been the interim planning director since Oct. 2.
He takes over for former Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell, who now works for the city of Temple.
“This is an awesome professional opportunity for me,” van Til said. “I look forward to working closely with the dedicated professionals in our planning department, Belton City Council and with those from the private sector who want to invest in Belton.”
Before moving to Belton, van Til was the planning and development director in Taylor from 2002 to 2015 and the housing development coordinator for the Taylor Housing Authority from 2015 to 2017.
He is a certified planner by the American Institute of Certified Planners, and has a sociology bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin University and an urban affairs master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.