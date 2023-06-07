The historic but long vacant Katy Depot could be headed toward new life. City crews are preparing the historic structure for tours by developers who may have interest in the project.
“Right now, we’re organizing,” said Temple City Manager Brynn Myers “We have a bunch of stuff stored in there, and as we prepare to receive requests for redevelopment proposals, we need to get stuff out that doesn’t belong.”
The old depot — located on Central Avenue along the Union Pacific railroad tracks across from Kerley’s Meat Market — has been vacant for years and has been home to junked desks and file cabinets, boxes of supplies and other unwanted items.
“Staff is clearing items from the building,” said Erin Smith, assistant city manager. “I went in the other day, and I didn’t realize how much was in there. It was very full, and some of the stuff had value, so we had city departments see if there was anything they needed.”
Smith said a pre-proposal meeting has been scheduled for next week to allow developers a look inside the building.
“Proposals will be submitted by July 11, and then we will review and score the proposals before presenting recommendations to the Temple Revitalization Corporation,” she said. “Last year, the city transferred ownership of The Katy to the TRC.”
Smith said the city is also looking to rezone the property from light industrial to central area district.
“Light industrial doesn’t meet our vision for the old depot,” she said. “Central area district is the zoning district we have in place downtown. It allows for multiple uses, including retail, offices and restaurants.”
The future of the once-majestic Katy has been the subject of multiple studies, including the city’s “Love Where You Live” plan, and consultants have suggested converting the old depot into a brewpub or ice cream parlor. Temple residents also have ideas for the building’s future such as converting the depot into a tea room or a transfer-station for The Hop bus service.
The upcoming request for redevelopment proposals is a step in determining interest in restoring the 1913 structure.
Myers said the city also has had preliminary talks with BJ’s Tasting Room about expanding their current facility on Central Avenue into the Katy.
“BJ’s has made no commitment, but they could be interested if it were to be redeveloped and leased out,” she said. “They have indicated that they would be open to discussing it.”
Smith has said the city has options when it comes to redeveloping the Katy.
“We’ve been looking at some possibilities,” Smith said. “We could turn it over to private investors or the city could renovate the building then lease it out.”
The historic structure — built by the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad in 1913 — has greatly deteriorated over the years and would require an extensive overhaul, according to Craig Ordner, archivist for the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum and the Springer Railroad Archives.
“The old building is a project, no doubt,” Ordner said. “It has lead paint and asbestos, and the electrical system needs replacing. There’s no central heat or air, and there’s a half-basement that floods after a heavy rain. Still, it would be a very cool destination for downtown Temple.”
Just two years after Temple was founded by the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway, a second line was built through Temple. The new line connected Houston with Fort Worth, and the railroad built its first depot between Adams and Central, right where the Katy Depot stands today. That depot was later torn down and the current structure was built in 1912, according to Ordner.
In its day, the depot was bustling. The Katy would run 14 passenger trains a day through Temple, including the immensely popular Texas Special, which left Temple at 3:15 every afternoon and pulled into Chicago at 8:30 the following morning.
The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad was purchased by Union Pacific in 1988, and the use of the Temple station diminished. Union Pacific was about to advertise for demolition bids when the city stepped forward.
“UP donated the building to the city for use as a railroad archive and research facility,” Ordner said. “The Springer Archive moved into the building but only stayed about a year. It wasn’t in good shape. The city installed a window unit that had been at the Santa Fe Depot, and they put an electric heater on the ceiling, but that wasn’t enough. It got very hot and very cold.”
“A renovated Katy should be something the people of Temple can enjoy,’ Ordner continued. “A restaurant, a bar, a recreation center — something people can use.”