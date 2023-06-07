Katy Depot

A large trash bin has been placed outside the main entrance into the old Katy Depot so workers can clean out the building and discard unwanted items. The city is preparing the building for tours by prospective developers and will accept redevelopment proposals through July 11.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

The historic but long vacant Katy Depot could be headed toward new life. City crews are preparing the historic structure for tours by developers who may have interest in the project.