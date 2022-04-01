When Susan Humiston was dealing with the palliative care of her father, she thought the least of her worries would be the lack of running water at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“Apparently, they’re doing construction,” Humiston said Friday. “We have been there with my family member for four nights, and on two of those nights (March 29 and 31), they shut off the water from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. I didn’t think it was a reasonable thing to do. There didn’t seem like there was a plan in place.”
Baylor Scott & White Health spokesman Deke Jones said the water was cut off for construction.
“As part of a renovation project, temporary changes to the water supply are scheduled during overnight hours in limited areas to minimize impact to patient care,” he said.
There was no notice of the lack of water, Humiston said. She found out about the water shutoff when she tried to wash her hands, and nothing came out of the faucet.
“I went out to the nurse’s station and asked them what happened?” she said. “They told me the water was off, and they didn’t get any notice either. I was very concerned about the health and safety of the patients. It put a lot of pressure on the nurses.”
Jones did not specify if affected patients were given notice but said staff members were provided with support materials.
“During these scheduled changes, our teams deploy bottled drinking water, portable hand-washing stations, alcohol-based sanitizers, antiseptics, and other sanitation practices,” he said.
Humiston said she had to go to a different building to use a restroom while nurses set up bedside commodes for patients.
“I don’t even know how many people were on that floor,” Humiston said. “I can’t imagine how the nurses could deal with tending to patients. They had to go to another building to get warm water. Not only was it a huge inconvenience for them, but it also was a scary situation, not a very healthy situation for the patients.”
Humiston said she believes someone had to give the OK for the water to be turned off as a planned measure.
“I don’t know if it was the administrators at Scott & White or if it was the construction crew,” she said. “There was just no prior notification to the people in the hospital who were without water. Apparently, the priority was the construction, and the lesser priority was the people. It makes it seem like there was less compassion for the people than there was for construction being done.”
Humiston said the nursing staff at the hospital really came through to make sure the patients and family members staying overnight were taken care of.
“The nurses have been phenomenal,” she said. “They’re the best group of nurses. They’re resilient and resourceful. They just find ways to help you. They’re just put in a very bad position by not having any water.”
Jones echoed Humiston’s praise of the staff who take the front lines of patient care.
“Patient care is safely continuing,” he said. “Our hospitals are operating normally thanks to our staff members who are working around the clock to maintain our facilities, patient care, and support services.”
At the end of the day, Humiston said she would continue to spend nights by his father’s side but hoped the hospital would adequately handle the water outage.
“Surely the leadership at Scott and White and the construction crews can coordinate better,” she said. “They need to involve the nurses and ask them how this negatively impacts them and what do they need.”