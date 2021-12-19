Bridgestone Retail Operations named Temple resident Russell Rhodes as its 2021 Automotive Service Excellence Master Technician of the Year — an award Rhodes’ test scores, on-the-job performance and community engagement earned him a nomination for.
“Each year, BSRO considers teammates from its more than 2,200 retail locations in the U.S. that operate under the brand names Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works,” Hillary Prim, a Bridgestone spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Achieving the … recognition is one of the highest honors a technician in the vehicle service industry can receive.”
Rhodes has earned 28 ASE certifications since joining Firestone Complete Auto Care, 3450 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
“This year, those certifications earned Rhodes the title of ASE World Class technician — a recognition only achieved by 2,200 individuals worldwide since 1986,” Prim said in a news release.
Rhode’s nomination for Master Technician of the Year was submitted by his employer based on his ASE test scores, on-the-job performance and community activities, according to BSRO
Mark Ibrahim, BSRO’s president, was pleased to recognize Rhodes at an awards ceremony hosted by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
“Russell has demonstrated a consistent commitment to growth, always with the goal of providing Firestone Complete Auto Care customers with the most trusted tire and automotive service,” Ibrahim said. “We are grateful for his leadership and incredibly proud of his remarkable achievements, particularly the ASE World Class certification achieved by so few.”