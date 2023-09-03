Editor’s note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.
People head to local farmers markets for a variety of reasons: Some are looking for that perfect gift for birthday or holiday giving, others just want a chance to get out of the house, and many are in search of the perfect “right-now” snacky treat.
These treats are abundant at the Temple Small Business Coalition’s monthly markets, and one of the most popular stops in the downtown Municipal Building parking lot is a transfer from Arizona — Sooooo Hummus Factory.
For those counting, there’s five o’s in Sooooo.
Sooooo Hummus Factory moved its operations from Arizona to Texas in May 2022, and the healthy snack is made at the Temple home of Susan Ovenell. She plans to move the business to a commercial kitchen in the near future.
“Business-wise, I kind of started over when I moved, but I’m thrilled to be in Temple,” she said. “I’m making vegan hummus that is free of gluten, oils, dairy and soy.”
“One thing I have noticed is that the flavors that are popular here aren’t necessarily the same as in Arizona,” she said. “In Phoenix, my big sellers were Cilantro Jalapeño and Green Hatch Chile, but the most popular here seems to be Smoky Habanero. Spicy still is a big seller. “
Sooooo Hummus Factory features 13 flavors of hummus, but that number fluctuates by season. Pumpkin Pie hummus, for example, is about to return to Ovenell’s lineup.
“Green hatch chiles are coming into season, and I roasted up 100 pounds of peppers today,” Ovenell said. “I’ll be making a lot of green hatch hummus. I also have a seasonal Snickerdoodle hummus — it tastes just like the cookie.”
Today, Ovenell is rebuilding the business here in Temple and she continues with the marketing formula that worked so well in Arizona — pop-up markets. But, she also is looking to get her hummus into local specialty shops, wineries and breweries.
“I’ve been setting up at the monthly Temple Small Business Coalition’s Market on the Square, and I’ve also visited markets in Salado and around the area,” she said. “I’m starting to focus on wholesale accounts.”
Sooooo Hummus snack packs are available at 3 Texans Winery, and her creations are on the menu at Bold Republic Brewery where Susan works as a cook.
“There’s a couple menu options for Sooooo Hummus right now at the brewery,” she said. “We make a hummus sampler and customers can order a single variety that comes with their choice of celery, carrot sticks or naan bread bites.”
In addition to farmer’s markets and other events, Ovenell also sells her products online at sooooohummus.com (remember, 5 o’s in sooooo).
“If you order five tubs or more, I will deliver locally,” she said.
Along with her flavorful hummus products, the company also produces a “super green” pesto cooking sauce and a coconut curry sauce. Both are almond based.
Ovenell began her hummus journey in 2011 while working in a Mediterranean restaurant in Denver.
“I worked in the kitchen, and I was good at prepping food before it went to the chef,” she said. “I never really cared for hummus until I was hired and introduced to the hummus that was made in-house. The co-founder of the company was from Israel, and had a traditional recipe that had been handed down in his family. I tried making the recipe, and it was delicious.”
The restaurant grew, and so did the demand for hummus. Ovenell was moved to a commissary, which is similar to a food hall — several vendors and cafes share a common kitchen and dining room. The hummus business thrived.
“I was put in charge of producing hummus for 14 stores,” she said. “I had a small crew, and we produced pallets of hummus to be distributed to different stores.”
While classic hummus was the mainstay of the company, Ovenell began exploring with different ingredients.
Eventually, Ovenell left Denver, and five years later, she accepted a food service position in Phoenix.
“Employees would bring in healthy snacks to share,” she said. “One person brought in hummus. I hadn’t made hummus in years, but was inspired to make a batch. This was the spark I needed to follow my dream to make and sell my own product.”
After creating a complete line of hummus flavors and receiving rave reviews from customers, Ovenell launched Sooooo Hummus Factory in 2016.
“Sooooo Hummus is an excellent healthy snack, and it also makes a great gift,” she said. “You can freeze it, and it still tastes great.”
Finding local products
There are four Market on the Square events remaining for 2023, and each will offer a great opportunity to purchase locally produced foods, crafts and gift items.
The next market will be Saturday in the Temple Municipal Building parking lot bordered by West Adams Avenue, Third Street and West Central Avenue in downtown Temple. Other markets follow on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, and all three events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Temple Small Business Coalition also will present Holiday Market & Food Truck Frenzy in December in the downtown parking lot. This event features dozens of local vendors such as Sooooo Hummus Factory, plus local food trucks, live music, family games and children’s activities such as an inflatable bouncy house.