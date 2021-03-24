The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in Temple, Harker Heights and other Central Texas locations in April.
The need for blood continues during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization said it needs donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, according to a news release.
A Temple blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. April 9 at the Holiday Inn, 5247 S. General Bruce Drive.
A few days earlier, the organization will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at Training Center of Central, 465 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106, in Harker Heights.
Blood drives are also scheduled in other Central Texas cities.
On April 1, a drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., No. 209, in Waco.
On April 2, a drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Temple of Austin, Building B, 2509 W. New Hope Drive in Cedar Park.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms, the release said.
Red Cross said its antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Convalescent plasma, a type of blood product, is collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Donors can receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation, the organization said.
Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask, Red Cross said.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500, according to the release. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.