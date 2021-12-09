BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday after a main line break.
Customers affected by the notice live on the north side of Interstate 14/State Highway 190, the supplier said.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. If lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.