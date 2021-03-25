The deadline to register to vote in this year’s municipal and school elections is next week.
In Texas, April 1 is the deadline for residents to register as a voter in time for the election in May. The election, which will include multiple municipal races, will take place on May 1, with early voting held prior.
This year’s races will include elections for city council members, school board members and other officials in nearby cities.
The city of Temple will have a contested race for mayor between incumbent Tim Davis and challenger Richard Arwood.
Voters will also consider a $124.9 million bond issue brought by the Temple College Board of Trustees. The purpose of the bond would be the construction “modern facilities and technology,” set to include an expansion and renovation of the Health Sciences Center and a new Temple College Center.
The Area 4 seat on the Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees also has a contested race between incumbent Chris Flor and challenger Brent Coates.
The first day of early voting in the county is set for Monday, April 19, with the last day of early voting being set for April 27.
The last day for voting by mail is set for Tuesday, April 20.