BELTON — After weeks of discussion and comments from the public, the Bell County Commissioners Court now plans to vote on a new ordinance governing game rooms next month.
The Commissioners Court held a workshop meeting Monday afternoon about the proposed ordinance, deciding to bring it for a vote at their Dec. 7 meeting. The commissioners discussed possible changes to the ordinance following comments last week from a local game room.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said the commissioners needed to determine to what extent they would be willing to allow game rooms to operate in the county.
“I think it is pretty clear that when you get down into how these game rooms are paying (customers), there is no doubt that that is gambling and it is to be regulated by us,” Whitson said. “That just brings it to us if we want to allow that gambling to occur in Bell County or do we want to make it at least difficult.”
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
State law also defines a game room as a for-profit business, or a business that contains six or more redemption machines, which allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely or partially by chance.
Whitson said while some areas of the law governing these game rooms are gray areas at the state level, the ordinance could help later if clarity is given about their legality.
The ordinance would have game rooms register with the county, making them easier to locate and judge if later legal opinions are given.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said those game rooms that describe themselves as charitable sweepstakes to get around gambling laws are still governed by state law regardless if they are for charity or for profit.
“It doesn’t matter if a sweepstakes is for profit or charity purposes, if it is set up in such a way that it meets the definition of gambling and people are getting cash as a prize, then just because you are giving ‘x’ percentage to a noble cause is not going to take it out of the gambling statute,” Nichols said. “Everybody has come up with a new way to get around (gambling laws) but ultimately the courts have seen through it.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann brought up the idea of having the application fees from the county’s game room registration to go toward local 4-H youth activities, similar to taxes from bingo parlors.
Commissioners decided to wait until the results of voting on the ordinance before looking at where the application fee money would go, despite not being opposed to it.
The ordinance to be considered would be similar to the one passed in Victoria County, which requires registration of businesses and allows for inspections. While the Victoria ordinance limits the number of game rooms in the county, the commissioners said they would be striking that section from the Bell County ordinance so as to not limit legal businesses.
Those interested in attending the meeting will be able to tune in virtually at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 through the county website at www.bellcountytx.com/ccVideo.