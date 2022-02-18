SALADO — Recreational vehicles and travel trailers in Salado can continue to stay where they are.
Members of the village’s Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 Thursday night against moving forward with the creation of an ordinance regulating the parking of RVs and travel trailers. The lone alderman to vote in favor of implementing the ordinance was John Cole.
The ordinance would have forced residents with these vehicles to either get a permit or store them away from public view.
The board made the decision in front of more than 30 residents who came out to the meeting in order to make sure their voices were heard.
Resident Curtis Light said about two-thirds of Salado residents are retired and only have their “fishing boats, recreational vehicles and junk from their previous lives.”
“There is such a thing as freedom and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in this country,” Light said. “And, if you don’t park your RV on the street and it is behind the setback line, why should anyone come and tell you … what you can or cannot park on.”
The ordinance was originally brought forward by Cole, and was later worked on by a group of village officials.
Paul Cox, one of those aldermen who worked on the ordinance, told residents at the beginning of the meeting that he was not in favor of passing the ordinance as it stood. Cox said he made his decision after talking to members of the public in recent weeks.
Cox said it was important for the board to get input for the public and RV owners if they want to do anything in the future.
“We are not going to pass anything without any public input,” Cox said. “That has been done too often in the past and there were a lot of ordinances that were passed and then rescinded in the next meeting.”
Residents attending the meeting were mixed on their support or opposition of the ordinance, with many supporting some elements and opposing others.
Many of those who spoke said they thought the village should regulate the parking of recreational vehicles on the street but not on a resident’s property.
Resident James McMillian said he wanted to know where the complaints were coming from about these RVs and travel trailers because he wasn’t seeing them.
“From what I have seen, I think everybody here would agree that nobody needs to be parking RVs on the public streets, blocking alleyways, creating division or anything like that,” McMillian said. “I think the main thing here is that when we read through this, (the problem) is where it talks about private property.”
Other residents who spoke voiced their support of the ordinance cited the need to address possible issues of large unsightly vehicles ahead of the village’s anticipated growth.
Cole said this was the reason he put forward the ordinance to the board.
“I want you to keep one thing in mind, the reason Salado is nice is because we have rules in place,” Cole said. “So keep that in mind before you throw something out the window that will benefit you in the future. If you want to look like any other town around here, then throw all the rules away and we will become (like) every other town.”
While the measure did not pass, multiple members of the board said it was important to have the discussion and get input from the community.