HOLLAND — A Holland resident is $1 million richer after scratching a Texas Lottery ticket for the Money game, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The winner chose to stay anonymous.
The winning ticket was bought at Guy’s Quick Stop, 100 S. Franklin St. in Holland.
Johan Maredia has owned Guy’s Quick Stop for 11 or 12 years, he said Monday.
Maredia sold the winning ticket July 3 and knows who bought it, he said. However, he is respecting the buyer’s privacy.
“That’s our first big winner,” he said. “I don’t know yet if the store will get any proceeds from selling the ticket.”
The $1 million prize was the final one of three top $1 million claimed in the Money game, according to the commission.
The game has a total of more than $107.8 million in prizes, and the odds of winning in Money are one in 3.43.