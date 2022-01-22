A grand opening will be held Saturday for a new Belton coffee brewer.
Summer Moon Coffee will operate from a coffee trailer at 111 Sparta Road in Belton.
The grand opening will be held from 7 a.m. to noon. The first 50 guests in line will receive a Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak roasted coffee and moon milk samples while supplies last. The shop also will offer a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee.
The coffee trailer features online ordering and outdoor seating. It is one of several Central Texas locations planned, according to a news release.
“Summer Moon roasts every batch of coffee beans in hand-built brick roasters, over seasoned Texas oak,” the release said. “The time-honored process used today was inspired by 19th-century coffee masters. They match their devotion to taste with the creation of a cozy, family atmosphere, made possible by friendly baristas.”
Jack Ralston and daughters McKenna Brumfield and McKenzie Fleming own the new shop.
“We believe Summer Moon coffee brings together communities, so we’re looking forward to bringing together and serving the Belton community.” Brumfield said.
The coffee trailer will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends.