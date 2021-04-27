The city of Belton is one step closer toward improving its East Sixth Avenue waterline — a line that Public Works Director Angellia Points said has been an issue for years.
The design cost of the project, which would impact the area between Waco Road and Comay Street, is currently projected to be $118,900, according to a city of Belton staff report. Kasberg, Patrick & Associates was awarded the design contract.
“Frequent breaks have caused numerous precautionary boil water notices and water outages for the surrounding neighborhood,” Points said. “I don’t know exactly when it was installed but it’s an old cast iron line … and there are parts of it that are like a thin ... plastic pipe. To make it even worse, it’s located underneath the pavement.”
Although Points said the sidewalk will need to be removed to access the line, her staff report said it is not currently planned to be reconstructed during the waterline replacement project.
“The reason is if dry utilities are planned to be relocated, sidewalk removal will be required for that effort as well,” the staff report said. “However, the city is in discussion with (the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization) on funding the sidewalk construction. Decisions on the dry utilities and the complete scope of the Sixth Avenue Beautification project will occur with Council in the following months.”
The Belton City Council recently allocated $500,000 in funding for the replacement project, when it adopted its budget amendment No. 1 on March 23.
“The frequent breaks, including the break during Winter Storm Uri, have caused staff to reconsider the timing of the water replacement,” the staff report said. “The waterline is proposed to be replaced sooner rather than later.”
On Tuesday, the Belton City Council authorized City Manager Sam Listi to enter a professional services agreement with Kasberg, Patrick & Associates — a Temple-based civil engineering company that will design the replacement.
“I think it seems logical to go ahead with the waterline design and then keep the Council informed about what we know about the funding for the rest of the project, and then come back to y’all for a decision on that,” Listi said during a meeting on Tuesday.
Points said Kasberg, Patrick & Associates is anticipated to have the design completed within 150 calendar days.