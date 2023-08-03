As drought conditions increasingly affect local water supplies, the city of Troy is joining other Central Texas entities in implementing water restrictions.
Troy’s Phase 2 water restrictions go into effect Friday.
“This action is being taken following the Brazos River Authority’s announcement of a Stage 2 Drought Warning,” City Administrator Gary Smith said in a news release Thursday.
Temple and Belton announced Stage 2 restrictions immediately after the Brazos River Authority’s announcement earlier this week affected local cities.
Like other Central Texas cities, Troy water customers will be required to limit the irrigation of lawns and landscaped areas.
Troy residents will have to limit their lawn irrigation to just two days a week. Watering is only permitted before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on designated watering days.
For residents with an even-numbered street address, watering will be allowed on Sundays and Thursdays.
Odd-numbered street addresses will be allowed to water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Residents can water anytime using a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or less. Permanently installed drip irrigations systems are also allowed.
Refilling of indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading or Jacuzzi-style pools are prohibited expected on designated water days.
Also prohibited is the use of ornamental fountains or ponds used for aesthetic or scenic purposes except when necessary to support aquatic life. Those with a recirculation system are OK.
Restaurants are prohibited from serving water to their customers unless requested.
Other prohibited water uses include washing down sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, building or structures other than for immediate fire protection.
Residents are also required to fix controllable leaks within a reasonable period after receiving a notice to repair a leak.
Lake levels, fire danger
Lake Belton — which reached 62% capacity two days ago, triggering the Brazos River Authority’s Stage 2 restrictions — was more than 15 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level at 61.9% on Thursday, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 62.5% full on Thursday, down more than 16 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.
Red Flag alerts have cited an increased risk of fire danger, mostly west of Interstate 35 where extreme drought conditions are reported in several counties, including Bell. The most recent Red Flag alert is active from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said.
Temperatures with highs ranging from 103 to 106 are forecast over the next week with no significant rainfall amounts expected, the Weather Service said.