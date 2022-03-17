Through the sale of beer and honey, two local businesses are working to provide support to Ukraine.
Responding to the need of people in Ukraine, which at war after a Russia invasion, Walker Honey Farm in Rogers and Bold Republic Brewing Co. in Belton have stepped up to help.
The two businesses have committed to donating the profits from certain products.
Adriane Hodges, owner of Bold Republic in Belton, said she has experienced the loss caused by a war and wanted to help the people of Ukraine.
“We didn’t have to think twice about it,” Hodges said. “My father was killed in the Gulf War because Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. It just rings so true to me that there are people fighting for freedom and fighting for their lives.”
To raise money, Hodges said the brewery is partnering with Southern Roots Brewing Co. in Waco to produce a unique flavor of beer.
The beer, a golden ale, will be brewed based on a recipe released by Pravda Beer Theater in Lviv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian brewery released recipes for all of its beers to the public earlier this month as it planned to use its bottles for making Molotov cocktails to use against Russian soldiers instead. Pravda brewery asked those who use the recipes to donate the proceeds to those in need in their country.
Hodges said Bold Republic and Southern Roots plan to brew the Pravda beer on March 30. It will be packaged and sold sometime in mid April.
Due to the long delay, Hodges said both companies plan to donate $1,000 first to help with the immediate Ukrainian needs. Once the 15 kegs of beer sell, the companies plan to donate any extra profits received as well.
The two breweries plan to produce one batch of the beer, due to their small size and limited capacity.
Hodges said she has not yet selected a charity, but plans to pick one off of the list provided to them by the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit woman brewers organization.
“If you can do something, you should do something,” Hodges said.
Ukrainian honey
Walker Honey Farm in Rogers is trying a sweeter path by producing a Ukrainian sunflower creamed honey.
On social media, the company said they felt a unique connection to Ukraine, which is one of the countries that produces the most honey in the world.
Originally the company said it produced a small batch of the honey, which quickly sold out. The farm said it expected to have a second batch prepared on Thursday.
The company has promised all of the proceeds from the honey will go towards the Ukraine Crisis Fund charity.