Alex Cunningham, a home health aide, is concerned about the living conditions at the Country Square Apartments after a client was left without running water following the recent sub-freezing temperatures.
“Tenants have been displaced from here due to not having water for three days,” Cunningham said. “I haven’t been able to wash him, make him food, clean his home. He’s a 70-year-old stroke victim with partial paralysis. He’s home bound and requires a cane to walk.”
Although Country Square Apartments, 724 E. Ave. N in Belton, will provide same-day notices regarding repairs, he emphasized how they have shut the water off before the named time on multiple occasions.
“For someone who doesn’t leave their home before noon, they’d never know the water was to be out and it’s never back on when they say so,” Cunningham said.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram that management at the Country Square Apartments requested the water cut off.
“We turned off the water at this complex on Friday morning at a meter near Muelhause Street,” he said. “We returned later that morning to check on it and noticed that the meter had been turned back on by someone other than a city employee.”
Romer added that the city of Belton received a similar request on Saturday.
“We received another call to turn off the water at the complex, but this time it was a meter on Ray Street,” he said. “It was shut off and we did not receive a call back to turn it on. We checked the meter first thing this morning and it had already been turned on. It is our understanding that the apartment complex requested the cut offs to fix leaks caused by the cold weather.”
Cunningham, whose client is Belton resident William “Jesse” Jackson, was aware of the cold-weather issues.
“Apparently, the issue came from the laundry room,” the home health aide said. “So tenants were without water because the door to the laundry was left open and caused issues.”
However, Cunningham and some past residents have cited a track record for poor utility maintenance.
“They don’t want to come out and get new (air conditioning) units for their properties,” Angelina Gonzales, a then resident, said in June 2019 when the inside of her apartment was 90 degrees. “We constantly tell the office and maintenance. We’ve tried to get a hold of supervisors. They always tell us remedies we can do to ‘fix’ it but their remedies never work. The mold always comes back within a week.”
Cunningham also noted poor room temperatures in recent weeks.
“Maintenance came into my client’s house to check his HVAC and said the filter needed changing, but didn’t change it — told him to put in a work order for it around the first, which would be the first of January. It was barely December,” he said. “The gap in the door of his home allows cold air from the frigid cold inside. His heat remains on 81 degrees to try and keep warm. He still usually wears a jacket in the house. The office was notified and they basically said that he would need a new door, but they weren’t going to replace it because they planned to move his apartment sometime in January.”
Belton officials did not comment on the recent condition of the complex. Country Square Apartments — a property that has some buildings currently under renovation — did not answer when the Telegram called for comment on Wednesday.
“I had to notify (the Texas Adult Protective Services) of the conditions my client was forced to live in,” Cunningham said. “When going to speak to the office manager, magically she’s not in today. What kind of property manager is home enjoying her water and not worried about her tenants for three days left without water?”
Anyone who does not report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of an individual 65 years or older can be held liable for a misdemeanor or felony, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.