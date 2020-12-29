SALADO — Workers at the Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 office may soon have some more room to move around as commissioners negotiate the purchase of a new building.
In a 5-0 decision last week, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously decided to move forward on negotiating the purchase of a new building in Salado. The commissioners approved a budget of no more than $1.65 million for the new building, and a timeline to close on the property for sometime before May 1, 2021.
Commissioners said the building — located at 11057 Event Drive in Salado — would house the offices for JP Precinct 2 as well as the precinct’s constables. It previously was a school for Acton Imprimis, now the Studio Preparatory, located in Austin.
“We’ve been in discussions for some time about the needs associated with our JP offices in Precinct 2,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “This contract represents some effort, and some movement forward toward trying to address those concerns.”
Currently, the offices for the precinct are located in the Salado Civic Center, a building owned by the Salado Independent School District. The county has about a year left on the lease.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said staffers currently working in the office constantly need to navigate around many obstacles, such as numerous filing cabinets, when moving around the office.
If purchased, Coleman said, the new building would be much larger than the current space used by both agencies. The current space used by the justice of the peace offices is less than 1,500 square feet, while the new building covers 2.4 acres and has about 7,400 square feet of inside space.
“We’ve outgrown our little office that we are leasing in the Salado Civic Center,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “That building is owned by Salado ISD, and they have been really great landlords, but they are growing as well and so we are seeing an immediate need for some additional room. Salado has seen some growth over the years, as most of Bell County has, and so we need to find a (new) place.”
The new building, if purchased, would be the first county owned building in the precinct, and allow the county to move out from just being a renter in other’s buildings.
Coleman said if commissioners approve the purchase, the space would not only accommodate the current needs of the office but allow for other uses in the future. He said there could be the possibility the new space could also be used as the polling location for Precinct 2.
The new space will also allow for upgrades needed for security, such as metal detectors and security cameras.
“We are just kind of busting at the seams, walking around filing cabinets that have to be secured,” Coleman said. “When you also count the fact that Precinct 2 handles truancy (cases) for the entire county, and the juvenile files have to be kept separate from the adult files, it becomes more of a cramped space. We need to think toward the present and the future a little bit.”
Whitson said he hoped that the new space could be used for the next 20 or 30 years of expansion.