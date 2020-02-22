Four women from the Salons at Tuscan Square displayed a natural sense of leadership when organizing their “Angel Tree” campaign, which gives clients an opportunity to sponsor a Temple ISD student in need with a Christmas gift.
Holly Hussey, Rosa Jenkins, Krystal Dawson and Victoria Tovar organized the campaign for the second straight year in December. TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott took notice of the beauty professionals’ selflessness, and bestowed his superintendent’s leadership award to a business for the first time during February’s school board meeting.
“When I first heard this story, I was overwhelmed,” Ott said. “There’s no expectation for some of us to look after our students, but you do it without expectation and I really appreciate that. So thank you for being a part of TISD.”
Christine Parks, TISD’s chief of communications, noted how the award is designed around those who go beyond expectations to serve a cause greater than his or herself. She stressed how these four women gave 146 TISD students a brighter Christmas thanks to their charitable actions.
Jenkins explained how her client Tiffany Vestal — Temple ISD’s coordinator for assessment and data management — spoke about a student in the district who needed rides home from work. She asked Vestal if it would be possible to do something for the kids in need and organize a donation drive for Christmas, and they soon worked to get the “Angel Tree” campaign in motion.
“A lot of the students wanted things that we often take for granted,” Jenkins said. “Like blankets. One of the students last year was about 16 years old and all he wanted was a warm soft blanket and that was a want. Stuff like that just touched us and was why we wanted to do it again.”
Tovar said she feels blessed to have been asked to be a part of the Angel Tree campaign, while Hussey alluded to her childhood in poverty. Hussey noted how there were many Christmases where she did not receive much.
“It’s not necessarily about the gift but I think it’s about the spirit of Christmas,” Hussey said. “So being able to provide for the children and know it’s making it a little bit easier on the parents goes a long way.”
The 146 TISD students they served in December was more than double the amount of kids they helped provide Christmas gifts to in 2018.
“Many of us here are inspired to make a difference but taking the initiative to really take that next step and some something is what sets you ladies apart,” Parks said. “Thank you for turning your hearts into action and for caring for our children in the most selfless of ways.”