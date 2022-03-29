The Belton Independent School District is looking to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs at Lake Belton High School by implementing the “INCubatoredu” program this upcoming fall.
These courses — to be offered to sophomores, juniors and seniors — will bring local professionals onto the campus to teach business startup skills and concepts.
“One of the most exciting parts about this program for me is the integration with the community,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said during a meeting on Monday. “Imagine community mentors working with our kids on how to bring an idea that they have to life, to present it in a business plan, and to potentially secure funding for that business plan moving forward. That notion of building a small business in this local area, I think, is a great one for us to invest in.”
Illinois-based Uncharted Learning will provide the curriculum, methodology, business foundations, and guidance and support to Lake Belton High School, according to Belton ISD.
“Anytime we create a program in our system we can either do it internally or partner with someone that (already) does it and does it exceptionally well,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said. “So they are going to partner with us for a structure system for our courses.”
Under that structure, there will be a three-course sequence available for Lake Belton students: Entrepreneurship I, Entrepreneurship II, and either Project-Based Research or Practicum in Business Management.
Students who enroll in Entrepreneurship I for this fall will begin developing their ideas — that they will also own — in September.
“By (May 2023), we should have ‘pitch night’ for those ideas,” Lovesmith said. “So in a little bit past a year … we hope to have some students coming to you after having spent a year in this program.”
With preparations ongoing, Lovesmith emphasized her growing excitement.
“We are super excited about what this brings for our kids,” she said. “(Entrepreneurship) is an essential skill for our kids that are entering into a world where we don’t even know what jobs we’ll need two years from now,” she said.
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart agreed.
“We’re thinking outside of the box, and this is exciting for me because this is another path to keeping our kids cutting edge and successful in the modern job market,” he said.
Although the INCubatoredu program is initially launching as a pilot initiative at Lake Belton, there is a hope that it could be offered at other Belton ISD campuses in the future.
“We always are exploring opportunities for students to be able to take courses cross-campus or to duplicate them at the other campuses,” Lovesmith said.