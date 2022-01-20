A tract of more than 179.1 acres in North Temple is now one step closer to being accepted into the city.
The annexation request for the large tract received unanimous approval by the Temple City Council Thursday on its first reading. The request stands out from recent annexations, which have mostly been located on the western or southern edges of the city.
The property, addressed as 1700 Moores Mill Road, is located north of Moores Mill Road and is bordered to the west by Brewster Road.
“This is a voluntary annexation and we have seen quite a few of these lately,” Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said. “This one happens to be in a different area than a lot of the recent annexation requests.”
City officials said owners of the property did not include a plan to rezone the tract alongside the annexation request. This means that the tract will enter the city with its current agriculture zoning.
Chandler said city staff does expect a rezoning request for the property to come forward sometime in the future despite it not coming with the annexation request.
While many recent annexations have been for the development of single-family homes, the location of the tract is just north of the city’s industrial district and could be used for similar developments.
Chandler pointed out that Moores Mill Road, which is near the property, is set to be expanded as part of the North Outer Loop Project sometime in the future.
City officials pointed out that the owners of the property started the annexation process, asking to be a part of the city.
State law requires properties being annexed into the city are adjacent to it and share a border. It also requires at least one public hearing on the ordinance, though Temple holds two readings due to local ordinances.
The City Council is expected to conduct the second reading of the annexation request at 5 p.m. during its Feb. 3 meeting in City Hall, 2 N. Main St.