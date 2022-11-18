H.B. Macey award

Temple businessman H.B. Macey, center, receives the Young Executive of the Year Award in Las Vegas from Office Products International. The Perry Office Plus president is surrounded by his father and predecessor, Harry Macey, left, and OPI Director Janet Bell.

 Courtesy | Office Products International

H.B. Macey, president of Temple-based Perry Office Plus, was named Young Executive of the Year at the 12th North American Office Products Awards held earlier this month.