H.B. Macey, president of Temple-based Perry Office Plus, was named Young Executive of the Year at the 12th North American Office Products Awards held earlier this month.
The awards are organized by Office Products International, and were presented during Industry Week, a gathering of North American business supplies vendors and independent distributors that started Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. The event is hosted by Independent Suppliers Group.
Janet Bell with OPI said the panel of judges commented that they were impressed by H.B. Macey’s work at Perry Office Plus.
“We are in challenging times, and we need leadership and innovation more than ever,” Bell said. “And the judges thought H.B. Macey demonstrated this.”
H.B. Macey’s father and predecessor, Harry Macey, was in attendance to present the award. Harry and Debbie Macey owned and operated Perry Office Plus for 27 years until retiring and selling the business to H.B. and his wife Lynnsay at the end of 2021.
The younger Macey was named president in 2021 after serving as the business development manager for several years.
H.B. Macey said the award wasn’t about him.
“Honestly, this is not an H.B. award. This is a Perry Office Plus award,” H.B. Macey said. “We have the best group of employees, we have a long-tenured management team, and they make me look good.”
H.B. Macey encouraged the dealers in attendance to prepare their businesses for the future with a succession plan, rather than selling out to the big box stores.
“Empower the next generation in your business and get them involved,” he said.