Baylor Scott & White announced Tuesday that two of its medical centers — including the one in Temple — were named among the 10 best in Texas.
The Temple medical center was one of 27 Baylor Scott & White facilities recognized in U.S News & World Report’s best hospital list for 2021-22. The company was the most awarded not-for-profit health system in Texas, with more facilities recognized than in previous years.
Of the two facilities rated in the top 10, Baylor University Medical Center was rated fifth, while Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple was rated eighth.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer at the Temple medical center, said his facility has kept committed over the past year to providing the best service.
“Even during a challenging time with COVID-19, they have remained steadfast in providing exceptional care and service to our patients and community,” Sibbitt said. “We continue to be grateful for the community’s support as it has been integral in our hospital’s ability to achieve these accomplishments.”
The Temple medical center also was recognized as high performing by U.S. News in two of 15 specialty care categories. These two categories included gastroenterology & GI surgery, as well as orthopedics.
This means that the medical center was in the top 10 percent out of the 4,750 hospitals surveyed.
“For the last 17 months, our health care workers’ commitment, compassion and expertise have guided our patients, members, colleagues and communities through the unknown,” Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White, said. “We are proud of this acknowledgement of their efforts and celebrate this achievement by our hospitals throughout Texas.”