Work can soon move forward on three properties across Temple after the City Council approved a series of rezoning requests Thursday.
Council members voted unanimously on three requests for rezoning, two of which were on their second reading and one on its first reading.
The first item approved was the first reading on a series of properties near Temple High School that are currently zoned for planned development commercial. City officials put forward the rezoning request to broaden the number of uses on the properties, which have been vacant since being rezoned to its current uses in 2016.
The three properties being rezoned are addressed as 1701 Jack White St., 615 N. General Bruce Drive, and 1702 Bray St.
Officials said the land was originally purchased by the city for the improvements to 31st Street and the roundabout near Temple High School.
The new zoning for the area will be straight retail, with officials hoping that this will encourage more development in the area.
“General retail would be more compatible with the corridor as well as support the high school with retail,” Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said.
The City Council is expected to vote on their second reading of the item at their first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The second item approved for rezoning was the second reading to consider the change of 1.46 acres in northwest Temple from agricultural uses to commercial uses.
Officials said property owners of 10512 State Highway 36 want to add additional uses to their property, which currently includes tree care and U-Haul businesses. These new uses would include a drive-through beer barn and a warehouse.
Chandler said that any future changes to the property after this rezoning, such as the proposed warehouse facility, could trigger additional requirements from the city.
“With future development, that could trigger further landscaping requirements and sidewalks,” Chandler said.
The final rezoning request approved by the Council Thursday was for the second reading for a 22-acre tract in East Temple, addressed as 2001 E. Ave. H.
The tract, which is currently zoned for both agricultural and multifamily uses, will not be changed to planned development general retail.
Officials said the property will be split up to include a variety of uses including general retail, duplexes and townhomes.
The eastern and western parts of the property will have the general retail space totaling 9.3 acres. The western portion will be allowed to have some single family space while the eastern portion will house the proposed storage facility.
The townhome portion of the development — 2.7 acres — will border Avenue H to the north, though each property will have alley access so driveways don’t connect to the major roadway.
Duplexes will fill the remaining 10 acres of the property to the south, connected to Avenue H through a proposed collector street.
Chandler said that the developers will also be required to include a connection to the nearby Draughon Park, 701 S. 34th St., to the west.
“Many of our residents are not aware that there is a park there because there is limited access,” Chandler said. “This development would also help open up access to the east side.”