Come Labor Day, 56 Temple FedEx employees will be jobless.
The transportation giant’s Bell County layoffs will take effect on Monday, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.
Later this year, FedEx Corp. said in a statement, the Kegley Road distribution center in Temple will shutter — but workers will relocate to another site in the city’s Industrial Park.
“FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments to align with the evolving needs of the business,” Meredith Miller, a FedEx spokeswoman said in an email to the Telegram. “The FedEx facility on Kegley Road in Temple will close later this year and certain team members will move to another FedEx location in the Temple Industrial Park. Each market is unique, and operational decisions such as this are based on a number of factors, including volume fluctuations, customer demand, facility footprints, and more.”
Miller said affected employees at the facility, 3404 Kegley Road, were notified in advance.
“Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business,” she said. “Affected team members were notified months before any changes take place, and are receiving assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including additional support options like relocation assistance or severance where applicable.”
In early August, the Memphis-based company announced that it would cut more than 900 jobs at facilities across the nation.
The Temple layoffs come after FedEx lost a corporate customer’s business to another company for third-party logistics, the company said.
FedEx is also reducing the number of stations, pickups and delivery routes through its Network 2.0 initiative — intended to increase collaboration between its Express, Ground and Freight companies once separate.
The company operates the distribution center on Kegley Road as well as other sites in the Temple area.
In addition to the Temple layoffs, job cuts are planned at the company’s facilities in Macon, Georgia; Richland, Mississippi; York, Pennsylvania; Memphis and Indianapolis.
Charley Ayres, director of industrial and educational partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said the affected FedEx workers shouldn’t have too much trouble finding jobs in the growing region.
In a seven-county area that Workforce Solutions of Central Texas covers, there are more than 15,360 open jobs available, many at livable wages.
“We currently have more jobs available than we have people to fill those jobs,” he said.
Temple distribution centers operated by H-E-B and Walmart, for example, have job openings that start at about $21 an hour, Ayres said.
“The growth in the area is something that we take for granted,” Ayres said. “But we are blessed.”
Ayres said job seekers can contact Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, which has a Temple career center. The Temple office is located at 201 W. Ave. A.