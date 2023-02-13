Ice storm
Richard Tarkington owner of Tru Tru Tree Care uses a pole chainsaw to trim  live oak tree branches that were hanging on the street near 55th St Terrace in Temple while his crew moved broken branches to the curb on Thursday February 2, 2023.
 
 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Bell County Landfill in Holland is collecting debris, including downed tree limbs, from the recent winter storm, officials said.