BELTON — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence Tuesday.
No injuries were reported from the incident that occurred at about 7:43 a.m. in the 900 block of North Penelope Street
The incident was initially reported as a loud banging, Belton Police Department Deputy Chief Larry Berg said.
“It was later determined that the banging was gunshots,” he said. “Other people in the home at the time did not wake up or hear the shots. The homeowner inspected the residence and found several bullet holes.”
Belton police responded to the scene, initiated a report and processed the evidence, Berg said.
“The shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no injuries reported,” he said. “Several suspects have been identified, but formal charges have not been filed. This case is pending further investigation.”