The city of Temple on Wednesday imposed Stage 2 water restrictions, following the lead of the Brazos River Authority and other Bell County cities.
The restrictions call for a 10% reduction in water use the day after the BRA announced restrictions when Lake Belton reached its threshold of 62% capacity.
“The city of Temple will begin implementing water restrictions when the Brazos River Authority officially announces their Stage 2 declaration in a press release,” Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director said. “Their mailers were sent out (Tuesday), but the BRA allows three days for USPS to deliver the letters. We expect the official declaration to be announced Friday morning. Once they do, the City will follow suit and announce the implementation of Moderate Water Shortage restrictions.”
The city said “these measures are necessary to ensure the responsible and sustainable use of our water resources during this period of water scarcity.”
Restrictions, effective immediately until further notice, call for reductions on Temple water customer use, including:
• Limited irrigation of landscaped areas
• Limited fill days for swimming pools and Jacuzzi-type pools
• Limited use of ornamental fountains and ponds
• Limited golf course irrigation
• Limited water service in city restaurants
• Limited non-essential water use.
Public landscaped areas will also have limited irrigation, the city said.
“The city of Temple appreciates the cooperation of all residents, businesses, and community members in adhering to these water conservation measures,” a news release said. “By implementing these restrictions, we can collectively reduce water consumption and preserve our water resources for essential needs.”
Mackowiak said Temple splash pads and the Santa Fe Plaza fountain are being discussed for limited use.
“The fountain will likely be turned off, it just depends on if its running on recycled water or not,” she said.
The Stage 2 restrictions — affecting several Bell County cities, including Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights — will focus on a 10% reduction in water use, according to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The 62% threshold at Lake Belton triggered the Brazos River Authority to impose Stage 2 restrictions as extreme drought conditions, the second-highest level, are present in most of Bell County and Central Texas.
Temple residents can visit templetx.gov/waterconservation or contact the Public Works Department at 254-298- 5611 to learn more.
Belton restrictions
On Tuesday, the city of Belton imposed Stage 2 water restrictions.
“This decision is made in conjunction with the City’s water provider Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 and the Brazos River Authority, which both announced Stage 2 restrictions today,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “These precautions are necessary due to persistent drought conditions, which are impacting the water level in Belton Lake.”
“To address the drought,” Romer said, “the City has adjusted its irrigation schedules at parks and other facilities, suspended flow testing from fire hydrants, and adjusted how often it washes fleet vehicles.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, customers can only water lawns between 8 p.m. and midnight and midnight to 10 a.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays while odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
The Belton restrictions also limit washing of vehicles, irrigation of golf courses and refilling pools.
Lake levels
Lake Belton is now more than 15 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was 62% full on Wednesday, down from 62.7% a week ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down nearly 16 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. Stillhouse was 62.7% full on Wednesday, down from 63.6% a week ago.
Weeks ago, the village of Salado has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions, which resulted in a 30% reduction in groundwater use, Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, previously said.
The Brazos River Authority’s Drought Contingency Plan, required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, sets the Stage 2 Drought Warning for Lake Belton at a lake elevation of 578.7 feet above mean sea level, which occurred Tuesday afternoon.
“Stage 2 Drought Warning letters were sent to contract holders that receive water from Lake Belton today, informing them that Stage 2 conservation measures are required to help extend water supplies,” Judi Pierce, a BRA spokeswoman, said. “At the Stage 2 Drought Warning, BRA requires a 10% reduction in water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.”
Drought, fire conditions
The water restrictions come as Central Texas experiences ongoing drought conditions. Most of Bell, Coryell and Williamson counties are under extreme conditions but counties to the east have fewer drought conditions.
The water restrictions came after the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Red Flag Alerts for areas west of Interstate 35 in Central Texas. The most recent Red Flag warning is active from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.
“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the National Weather Service said. “Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
Temperatures are expected to range from 103 to 104 this week with humidity at only 20% humidity and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts.