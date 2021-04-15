A South Temple Walmart was briefly evacuated Thursday evening after Temple police responded to an initial report of a male with a weapon.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. at Walmart, 3401 S. 31st St. Customers at the store said the building was evacuated as a large number of police officers arrived.
Officers who arrived at the store made contact with a 16-year-old male and learned he was an escapee from a state juvenile correction facility, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Another 16-year-old male at the store was found to be possession of narcotics, she said.
No gun was found.
The youths were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.