The Temple City Council on Thursday approved the first reading of a conditional use permit that would allow for alcoholic beverage sales at 8774 W. Adams Ave.
The proposed West Temple business, called Bluebonnet Liquors, would provide alcohol sales for off-premises consumption, the city said.
The proposed location satisfies conditions of the city’s Code of Ordinances for alcohol sales as it not within 300 feet of a church, school or public hospital.
The business would be located at the Sunset Plaza shopping center just east of nearby Dollar General and 7-Eleven stores in West Temple.
The item will be subject to a second reading for final approval by the Council.