BELTON — James Stapler believes it is important to understand how the United States got to where it is today.
To do so, the criminal defense attorney said it is best to reference defining documents from the nation’s roots — a suggestion he and his colleagues follow annually with the Declaration of Independence.
“I just think it’s important,” Stapler told the Telegram. “Most people haven’t heard (the Declaration of Independence) … but back in the day (public) readings were how people would hear about things.”
On Friday, Stapler and nine other local members of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association recited the Declaration of Independence followed by the Bill of Rights at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Road in Belton.
“This reading started in Houston when some judges were being more tyrannical than defense lawyers thought they ought to be… and it certainly makes you remember those that paved the way for that freedom that we all have,” he said. “In this political climate, I think it’s important that everybody remembers where we came from.”
Fellow attorney Savannah Stroud echoed Stapler’s remarks, and emphasized how the United States has continuously evolved since July 4, 1776.
“It always strikes me how the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights remain such an integral part of everyday life … and how we’re still fighting for those rights on a daily basis,” she said. “To read something that was written so long ago — and that our nation still relies on today — is pretty moving.”
Stroud added how the reading on Friday was one of the first opportunities in months for her to congregate with other lawyers at the Bell County Justice Center.
“We’ve been conducting courts virtually for the past 15 months or so, so this is really the first time for a lot of us to see each other in over a year,” she said. “I think we’ve missed seeing each other’s smiles and faces. It’s been nice to see the camaraderie here and be joined to signify what America stands for is a pretty unique and special thing.
Kyra Leal, a Killeen-based attorney, said Friday was her time participating in the annual reading at the Bell County Justice Center.
“I think it’s an emotional reminder of how we got started as a nation, how we got to where we are, and how we’re still fighting to be a better nation,” she said. “It’s a good reminder that we have come so far.”
Meanwhile, Temple resident Dr. John Pliska said he enjoyed making the southbound trip to hear attorneys, like Leal, read the Declaration of Independence aloud.
“I decided to come out after reading about it in the paper and thought it was great,” he said. “I wish more people would have come out.”