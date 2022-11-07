Texans who are registered to vote can head to the polls Tuesday for their chance to make their voices heard.
Bell County voters will be able to cast their ballots for the midterm election at any of the 52 voting centers across the county. All of the locations are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters who plan to cast their ballot on Tuesday can do so at any of the polling locations, regardless of where they live.
This election cycle there will be 29 races voters in the county can make a decision on, including those at the federal, state, county and local level. Among the elections drawing national attention is for Texas governor, with Republican incumbent Greg Abbott facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Desi Roberts, election administrator for the county, said residents should make sure to follow state law when they go to vote.
Roberts said this includes not using phones, cameras or laptops within 100 feet of the polling locations.
“We have gotten used to always having our phones out,” Roberts said, “And it’s understandable that some folks may want to use it as a reference and look up some races while they vote. However, you cannot have your phones or devices out in the polling place.”
Firearms are another item residents are not allowed to bring into polling locations, despite state laws for other locations.
Roberts also pointed out that voters are prohibited from wearing or displaying political signs or messages within 100 feet of polling locations.
“I know this could be frustrating for some voters,” Roberts said. “I would recommend that people avoid any apparel or signs containing political statements of any kind. That way, there is no risk of them getting confronted about it.”
Those who intend to vote will need to bring one of seven forms of approved forms of photo identification to their polling location.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.