Temple-area residents will now be able to bounce, climb, drive and shoot the time away after the opening of a new entertainment venue at Temple Mall.
The new Xtreme Jump Adventure Park opened last week at 3111 S. 31st St. Owners of the new space hope to have activities residents of all ages can enjoy, from young children to adults.
The more than 55,000-square-foot jump facility is the company’s sixth location in Texas and is located inside the mall, on the eastern side near the food court and Dillard’s.
“It is basically just pure family fun,” Xtreme Jump spokesman Eddie Palmer said. “What we are trying to do is bring fun back to Temple, that is what our goal is and that is what everyone tells us we are doing. (We want) to have a fun place where families and kids can go to and have fun.”
Palmer said the jump park will cater to everyone in the community, unlike other businesses that might cater to older kids and some adults. To do this, the facility has included a soft play area for smaller kids at the Temple location, allowing younger kids to have fun alongside their older family members.
In addition to space for smaller children, the space also includes a rock wall, ninja warrior course, laser tag, trampolines and a go-kart track.
Palmer said the jump park has received a lot of attention from the community since it opened, with residents specifically coming to the location and others finding them through the mall.
While it had been open for awhile, the jump park held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday morning along with the Temple Chamber of Commerce.