North Milam Water Supply Corp. on Friday issued a boil water notice after a water line break.
Most Popular
Articles
- Theological split?: Temple’s First United Methodist Church members to vote on denominations
- UPDATE: I-35 wreck that killed 1 likely caused by aggressive driving, police say
- UPDATE: Temple Police identify man killed in stabbing; suspect still sought
- Nova: ‘Loud, scared voices’ dictating city diversity needs
- UPDATE: Dog Ridge fire not spreading beyond fire lines Friday
- Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
- Chef Flaco foods to open Temple shop
- Rowdy Lane Mays age 25, of Belton died Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Timothy David Malina, age 31, of Rogers, died Friday July 29, 2022
- Belton YouTubers indicted for harassing senior citizens