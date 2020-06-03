Work is planned to start this fall on rehabilitating an elevated storage tank in West Temple after the City Council approved funds for the project’s design in May.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved a contract to design the rehabilitation of the 720 Pressure Plane Elevated Storage Tank at their final council meeting in May. The rehabilitation, the design of which will cost no more than $146,000, is to make the storage tank comply with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations.
The storage tank is at 1909 Lively Lane, formerly South Pea Ridge Road.
“These projects address aging utility infrastructure so that the city can support growth in these areas for years to come,” interim city spokesman Cody Weems said.
The storage tank, constructed in 2004, will need to have its exterior and interior sides recoated to comply with the commission’s regulations. There is also the possibility that the tower moved around on its current site, Weems said.
The city will determine what repairs the tower needs. The design phase is expected to last 105 days and an additional 180 days will be needed to complete the work.
City officials estimate the cost for the tower’s rehabilitation will cost between $700,000 and $1 million depending on if the tank needs to be relocated.
“The rehabilitation of the 720 Pressure Plane Elevated Storage Tank is essential to comply with TCEQ requirements, such as maintaining coating thicknesses or correcting defects due to corrosion,” project engineer Sharon Carlos said. “The professional services agreement that was authorized by Council will allow for the assessment of the tank’s current condition and design for rehabilitation.”
The Council on Thursday also will consider approval of a change order to the construction of the Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank to pay for additional costs with the project.
The Pepper Creek tower, initially located in the Northcliffe subdivision, will cost an additional $146,105 because it was moved to a new nearby site at FM 2305 and Morgan’s Point Road.
City Council members authorized the move in December after Northcliffe residents complained that the 1 million gallon tower would be too close to their homes.
“The change order to the construction contract with Landmark Structures I, LP for the Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank will allow for construction on an alternate site,” Carlos said. “Items included are chlorine residual monitoring, mixing, quantity adjustments, additional material and labor costs, and items to comply with TCEQ requirements. TCEQ does not allow elevated storage tanks within 500 feet of aerobic sewer systems, unless proper chlorine residuals can be maintained and monitored.”
City officials said the completion date for the Pepper Creek storage tank has changed and is now required to be operational and in service by Dec. 1, 2021.