Temple residents will have the opportunity to enjoy coffee with a kick as the patriotic-themed Black Rifle Coffee Co. opens its doors to the public Wednesday.
The veteran-owned business based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, will open its doors at 5 a.m. at the chain’s new Temple location at 111 N. General Bruce Drive off Interstate 35.
The local store will be run by General Manager Deanne Martin, who said although the company is based out of state, its founders pride themselves in working hand in hand with the communities they serve while supporting the armed forces and first responders.
“We donate coffee to first responders in the community,” Martin said. “I appreciate that Black Rifle Coffee Co. strives to hire 10,000 veterans. They support spouses as well as veterans’ families.”
The building, an old Starbucks location, was remodeled with bright white walls that contrast the Black Rifle Coffee Company black logos, a company’s staple. The store will feature some of the more than 20 varieties of coffee available on their website.
“The stores only have a limited amount of the stuff that they have online,” Martin said.
As customers walk into the coffee shop, they are welcomed by plethora of colors from their apparel and coffee product lines accompanied by the aromas of coffee and food offerings from local vendors.
“Let Us Do The Cooking is our local vendor for food,” Martin said, referring to the Nolanville catering company. “We have the lattes, and we have the teas. Our blended drinks are simple. We like to keep things simple and classic. We specialize in batch brew coffee, just straight coffee. We have the black, the beyond black, and the murdered-out — it’s super extra dark.”
The store continues to hire employees as Martin said there are about 20 openings available at the store.
“We want people to come work for us,” she said. “Then we want those people to become managers themselves. Black Rifle gives the opportunity to promote from within and have a sense of accomplishment. I feel respected working here. I’m going to be training other people to move up and have them open up other stores.”
The store will feature a drive-through lane with hours of operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays,
The chain is expected to soon open a second store at 325 FM 2410 in Harker Heights and a Killeen store by late 2022.
Black Rifle merchandise is known for its popular military-themed and patriotic inventories, often in shades of camouflage and armed forces colors, to appeal to proponents of the “tactical lifestyle.”