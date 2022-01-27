BELTON — A boil water notice was issued Thursday for customers near Lake Belton.
The 439 Water Supply Corp. issued the boil notice for customers who live towards Belton Dam from the intersection of FM 439/Lake Road and Eagle Point, north and south of the FM 439 as well as customers in the Dawson Ridge subdivision. Customers who have reduced pressure or no water are also asked to boil their water for drinking, cooking and making ice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a statement.
When the water is safe to drink, water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions concerning the matter may contact Erron Lowry at 254-933-2133.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.