A group of parents across Central Texas are banding together to help keep their infants fed and healthy.
After months struggling to find baby formula for her son, Killeen resident Brittany Matthews started a Facebook group aimed at helping other parents. In recent months, many across the nation have seen a shortage of baby formula, which has only been made worse by a recent recall by supplier Abbott.
The Central Texas Formula Search page helps connect parents across the region with those that may have the type of formula that they need.
Matthews, who is now five months pregnant with her second child, said the group, which now has more than 550 members, was started when she realized that she could help others in a similar position.
“I am out looking from Copperas Cove to Waco for … formula, and I figured that I could help other moms find out what is out there,” Matthews said.
Finding formula has been especially hard for Matthews, whose son Malachi has severe food allergies that greatly limit what he can have.
Matthews said she needs to find formulas that do not have any dairy or soy in them. She said these are so hard to find that, in the seven months she has had her son, she has only found them in stores twice.
Before the formula shortage, Matthews said she got what she needed through the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children.
“His specific formula you can’t really get from retailers, you have to get it from the manufacturer,” Matthews said. “But, I have WIC and they are having trouble getting it from the manufacturer. I have to scavenge whatever I can find at stores.”
Temple resident Laura Pittman, a moderator of the group, said she has had similar issues with the federal program.
Since having her daughter Hadleigh two months ago, Pittman said she has only been able to use her WIC card once to buy formula. Everything else, she said, has been paid for by either herself, her parents or other family members.
Pittman pointed out that, like her, some parents do not have a choice whether or not to use formula.
Hadleigh, she said, “has been down to barely half of a can before and I totally freaked out and didn’t know what to do. I can’t breast feed. She latched whenever she first came out but after that it was pretty much it.”
Since she joined the group, Pittman said she has talked to many other mothers who are having a similarly hard time finding formula.
One of these mothers, Pittman said, has even looked at feeding her child juice because she didn’t have any formula. She said she encouraged that mother, and others, to talk to their doctors about what they can do.
Pittman said she has called her doctor to see if the office had any sample cans of formula that they can give out.
Despite the shortage, the group does restrict people from selling formula to prevent others from making large purchases and selling them at a mark up.
Currently, Pittman said she does have enough formula for her daughter and is still concerned.
“We are lucky, she has a can and a half right now so we are not struggling too bad,” Pittman said. “But, I am not going to sit here and wait until we have six bottles left before saying that I need formula.”
Pittman said she is also concerned about what will happen when she switches from formula to baby food. She said she has already seen shortages of baby food products as well.
National shortage
The baby formula shortage is the result of supply chain disruptions and a safety recall, and has had a cascade of effects: Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors and health workers are urging parents to contact food banks or physicians’ offices, in addition to warning against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online do-it-yourself recipes.
The shortage is weighing particularly on lower-income families after the recall by maker Abbott stemming from contamination concerns. That recall wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps that serves mothers, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, issued a joint statement on the shortage of baby formula and criticized President Joe Biden for providing formula to undocumented immigrants while there was a nationwide shortage.
“While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border,” the statement said. “This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans.”
A New York Post story noted that U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) shared the images of “pallets” of infant formula at the Ursula Migrant Processing Center in McAllen on her Twitter and Facebook pages Wednesday.
In Washington, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the administration will also announce “additional actions” to address the formula shortage.
Shortages of basic goods have been a problem since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, The Associated Press reported. Access to medical supplies, computer chips, household appliances, autos and other goods has been hurt by closed factories and outbreaks of the virus, as well as storms and other weather-related events.
A safety recall compounded the challenges regarding baby formula.
The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers on Feb. 17 to avoid some powdered baby formula products from a Sturgis, Mich., facility run by Abbott Nutrition, which then initiated a voluntary recall. According to findings released in March by federal safety inspectors, Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the plant.
The company said in a statement that the recall involving four complaints about an environmental bacteria found in infants who consumed formula from the plant. Two infants died, while two became sick. “After a thorough review of all available data, there is no evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses,” the company said.
The company said that pending FDA approval, “we could restart the site within two weeks.” The company would begin by first producing EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas and then start production of Similac and other formulas. Once production began, it would take six weeks to eight weeks for the baby formula to be available on shelves.
The FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamlining paperwork to allow more imports. The agency noted that supply chain issues associated with the pandemic were part of the problem and that consumers bought more baby formula in April than in the month before the recall.
Helping others
Despite supply issues, Pittman said she will continue to try and help other families get the products they need, even if she needs to pawn items to pay for them.
“If I have to pay to have it shipped to you, then by golly then I will pay to have it shipped to you,” Pittman said. “Because I would love it if the same thing happened with my daughter like that.”
Since the Central Texas Facebook group’s creation on Wednesday, Matthews said she has made three deliveries of formula and planned on two more.
The group has also helped Matthews, who saw a post on Thursday for the exact type of formula her son drinks.
“Someone finally posted his formula today, but it was all the way up in Woodway,” Matthews said. “But I will go there if I have to.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.