Three Bell County expert meat cutters are seeking a scorching prize at a high-stakes food competition during which the cold comes into play.
The trio — Temple residents Francisco Espino and Marco Torres, along with Daniel Porcayo of Killeen — will battle in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge that features 13 meat cutters from the state’s Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
Winners will advance to semi-finals before the final event, the National Meat Cutting Challenge, which offers a top prize of $25,000.
Meat cutters spend seven to eight hours a day slicing meat in 35-degree walk-in coolers, needed to maintain steak freshness.
The competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chaparral Ice Northcross, 2525 W. Anderson Lane in Austin, thus the need for cold, icy conditions.
Each meat cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse, handling about $1 million worth of meat in an average year, according to the Louisville, Ky.-based company.
“It’s really an art,” Mike Castanada, Texas Roadhouse product coach, said in a news release. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”
Other competitors are from Austin, Waco, Pflugerville, San Marcos, College Station, Edinburg, McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville.
The company said each competitor receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.
“Meat cutters are then judged on quality, yield and speed in this timed cut-off,” the company said in the release. “The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees.”
Top-scoring regional challengers will advance to the semi-final competition in March at which they’ll vie for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national competition.
The final competition also will be held in March.
“The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year,” Texas Roadhouse said.
The competition is part of the company’s Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize meat cutters.