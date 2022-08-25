A new 238-unit apartment complex is in the works in Belton after council members approved a zoning change for approximately 6.35 acres at 708 W. Second Ave. — a property located just east of Loop 121.
featured
Developer plans 238-unit Belton apartment complex
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Man indicted in Temple shooting after asking police if they found his cellphone
- Two Killeen women on trial in shooting death of Temple teen
- Man attempts Temple jewelry store break-ins
- Former Rogers church treasurer indicted
- 155-acre tract rezoned for housing, retail in West Temple
- Just getting started: Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
- Free dog vaccinations planned in Temple Saturday
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly