BELTON — A $7 million debt issuance by the city of Belton — to fund four projects including a new elevated storage tank — was the subject of a public hearing Tuesday.
The public hearing, which was set ahead of the Jan. 11 competitive bond sale, gave residents the chance to voice their opinions on the move. City Council members authorized the issuance in November in order to save the city’s financial reserves for a future bond issuance.
Despite the opportunity, no members of the public decided to speak at the hearing that took place during the City Council’s regular meeting.
City officials said issuing the debt now would save the city an estimated $500,000 in interest payments over the life of the debt.
Mayor Pro Tem David K. Leigh compared the move to when airlines purchase large amounts of fuel ahead of anticipated price increases.
“We’re hedging against inflation,” Leigh said.
One major project to be funded by the debt issuance is a new, $1 million gallon elevated storage tank to be located off of Chisholm Trail Parkway near Longfellow Drive and Leaning Tree Cove.
The new storage tank, which accounts for $3.4 million of the debt, is expected to be slightly more expensive than other similar projects. KPA Engineering, which designed the structure, estimated a cost of $3.15 million for the project in October, 10% more than a similar tank in Temple.
“Construction and material costs have continued to increase in 2021 and this project is particularly susceptible due to the magnitude of concrete and steel required,” KPA Engineers said in a letter to the city.
The other three projects to be funded include about $1 million in improvements to the McFarland Estates Water and Sewer system, $850,000 for the Sixth Avenue waterline replacement and $800,000 for the Loop 121 pump replacements.
Mike Rodgers, the city’s finance director, said the city is expecting to get a low interest rate once the bonds are sold.
“Our current expectations are the interest rate will be in the low 2% range,” Rodgers said.
Council members will vote on whether or not to accept the bids on the debt during their meeting on Jan. 11 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.