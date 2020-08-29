As the new school year begins, participating McDonald’s restaurants are showing support to educators across Central Texas with several teacher appreciation initiatives.
On Mondays — beginning this week — teachers with a valid identification can stop by McDonald’s for a free McCafé or regular hot or iced drip coffee, according to a news release. The initiative is 6-9 a.m. Mondays through Sept. 28.
In addition, all teachers will receive a McDonald’s Be Our Guest card, which provides teachers to a free breakfast combo meal. The cards will be distributed to school districts in the Austin, San Antonio, Waco, Bryan/College Station and Victoria metropolitan and surrounding areas, the release said.
“These are some of the ways that we like to say thank-you to some wonderful people who make Central Texas such a great place. During these trying times, McDonald’s restaurants’ owners and employees will continue to offer support to our local districts working to serve as good neighbors, good friends, and community partners,” McDonald’s owner/operator Carlos Rodriguez said in the release.
Owner/operators plan to support schools by delivering an assortment of McDonald’s Jurassic World Happy Meal Reader books to some Central Texas elementary schools. Deliveries will take place Sept. 7-17.