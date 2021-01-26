Homelessness in Bell County, and how local organizations can help, will be the topic of a virtual panel Thursday evening.
The Community Task Force for Bell County will host a panel discussion to discuss the current situation of homelessness in the county and what can be done. The discussion will look at what can be done when looking at the county has a whole, not just one side or another.
The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. virtually, with anyone being able to sign up to watch and participate.
Task force founder Angenet Wilkerson said she hopes the discussion will help local organizations who want to help the homeless learn the best way for them to do that.
“I think we suffer from a lack of knowledge,” Wilkerson said. “We are having six panelists and they are going to share what the needs are. We are looking at different sectors, we are looking at mental illness, we are looking at criminal activity, we are looking at students and looking at the different parts of this homeless population and then the guiding question is, ‘How can my civic organization help?’”
Wilkerson said the two-hour event will mostly consist of the panel members speaking on a variety of topics related to homelessness, but they might take questions at the end if there was time.
The event’s moderator will be Ebony Jackson, a member of the task force and director of Bell County’s indigent health services.
The panel will include Gay Towell and Staci Masson with Feed My Sheep, Kyle Moore with the Killeen Police Department, Amanda Tindell of the Bell County Homeless Coalition and Karen Willis with Central Texas Youth Services.
Wilkerson said the panel members will talk to attendees about the best, and most practical ways, they can help the local chronic and at-risk homeless population.
After seeing the issue during the holidays, Wilkerson said she also wanted to have the event minimize the duplication of services in the county. She said giving out food on Thanksgiving is great, but there are other ways to help more efficiently when many other groups are doing the same thing.
“I know that our community organizations want to help, but we need to get educated on how to help,” Wilkerson said. “We went to serve the homeless for Thanksgiving in downtown Killeen, and you are thinking it is a bright idea, but so did 15 other organizations. We got to work together.”
Wilkerson said she planned on setting up a Facebook live link for residents to watch, but currently those interested in watching the discussion are only able to sign up online at https://bit.ly/3pqOBtC.