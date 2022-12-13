The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center will host an open house Thursday to inform Central Texas veterans, their families, caregivers, and others about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits.
Temple VA to host open house for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals
- STAFF REPORT
